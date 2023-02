RGC vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket T10 Gibraltar Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode European Cricket T10 Gibraltar Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RGC vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction, RGC vs PIR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RGC vs PIR Playing 11s European Cricket T10 Gibraltar, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rugby CC vs Pirates, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket T10 Gibraltar Series. RGC vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket T10 Gibraltar Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Rugby CC vs Pirates, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Gibraltar 12 & 2 AM IST February 19, Sunday.



TOSS – The European Cricket T10 Gibraltar match toss between Rugby CC and Pirates Blasters will take place at 11.30 & 1.30 AM IST

Time – February 19, 2023

Venue: Gibraltar.

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Team

Alan Buchanan, Jamie Templeton, Damian White, Greg Davies, CM Rocca, L Burns, Suresh Nelakurthi, Steven Gilbert, Asif Tarar, Bjorn Smith(C), Harry Pile, Kenroy Nestor(VC)

RGC vs PIR Probable Playing XIs

Rugby CC: Alan Buchanan, Jamie Templeton, Damian White, Greg Davies, Jack Milner, James Munden, Chris Watkins, Benjamin Jones, Bjorn Smith(C), Harry Pile, John Mathews.

Pirates: CM Rocca, L Burns, Suresh Nelakurthi, Steven Gilbert, Asif Tarar, Kenroy Nestor(C), David Robson, Andrew Reyes, MD Garratt, Nadeem Hussain, R Cunningham.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.





Source link