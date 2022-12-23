Brazil striker Richarlison’s scissor kick in five-time champion’s event opener in opposition to Serbia has been voted because the purpose of the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA mentioned on Friday.

Each of Brazil’s objectives in 2-0 win have been scored by Richarlison with the second coming off a spectacular scissor kick within the 73rd minute.

Voted by you and solely you: 🕊🇧🇷 @richarlison97‘s bicycle kick is one for the books and your 🥇 Hyundai Aim Of The Match! #HyundaiGOTT2022 | #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/ZADZr56ds9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 23, 2022

The 25-year-old Richarlison, who performs for Tottenham Hotspur within the Premier League, broke the impasse with a tap-in on the far publish within the 62nd minute after Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic saved the preliminary shot on track from Vinicius Jr.

Richarlison, who was making his World Cup debut, added one other to his tally eleven minutes later. After Vinicius put the ball into the field from the left facet, Richarlison acquired it together with his left foot earlier than turning and hitting together with his proper on the volley.

Brazil misplaced 2-4 on penalties to Croatia after the quarterfinal fixture resulted in a 1-1 draw.