July 28, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Ricky Ponting Left Fuming After Being Hit By Grapes During Live Ashes Coverage

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ENG Vs AUS, Fifth Test: Ricky Ponting Left Fuming After Being Hit By Grapes During Live Ashes Coverage

The incident happened at the conclusion of Day One when Ponting was discussing some points of the day’s play. He was struck by a series of fruity missiles and several grapes were seen near his shoes on the turf.



Published: July 28, 2023 2:17 PM IST


By IANS

ENG Vs AUS, Fifth Test: Ricky Ponting Left Fuming After Being Hit By Grapes During Live Ashes Coverage
Ricky Ponting left fuming after being hit by grapes during live Ashes coverage. (Pic: IANS)

New Delhi: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was left fuming after being pelted by grapes on live television when he was on his broadcasting duties at the end of Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval.

The incident happened at the conclusion of Day One when Ponting was discussing some points of the day’s play. He was struck by a series of fruity missiles and several grapes were seen near his shoes on the turf.

After the Sky Sports presenter, Ian Ward wrapped an interview with Todd Murphy, pointed out to Ponting. “It looks like you’re being peppered with grapes,” Ward was quoted by the Sun.

But Ponting, who looked far from impressed, said: “I’ve just been hit by a grape. I wouldn’t mind finding out who that was actually.”

Talking about the match, Australia had a productive outing on Day One of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, bowling out England for 283 before making a solid start with the bat.

In response to England’s score, Australia began their innings confidently. The openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja walked out in challenging conditions but were determined in their effort to stay at the crease.

The pair laid out a solid platform while scoring at the decent click to eat away at England’s lead. But Warner’s promising knock finally came to an end on 24 when edged one delivery from Woakes, with Crawley taking a flying catch in the slips.

Khawaja and Labuschagne then saw out the remainder of the final session Australia finished day 1 on 61-1.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Lakshya Sen Storms Into Third Semi Final Of The Season; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Crash Out

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

You Have To Sit Outside Because Of Situation, Says Kuldeep Yadav On Irregular Selection Despite Performing Well

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

South Africa Squander Two-Goal Lead, Held 2-2 By Argentina

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Yolo247 Partners with Major League Cricket’s Los Angeles Knight Riders as Title Sponsor

50 seconds ago
2 min read

ET Prime Elevates Membership Experience with Exclusive Access to Digital Wealth Edition Magazine

52 seconds ago
4 min read

Max Life Appointed as Lead Insurer for Uttar Pradesh Under IRDAI’s State Insurance Plan

1 hour ago
2 min read

Ricky Ponting Left Fuming After Being Hit By Grapes During Live Ashes Coverage

1 hour ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights