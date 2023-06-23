Ricky Ponting Reveals Crickets Worst Kept Secret, Says I Was Offered England Test Coaching Job

Home

Ricky Ponting Reveals Cricket’s Worst Kept Secret, Says ‘I Was Offered England Test Coaching Job’

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum took over the England coaching role and transformed the team into playing an aggressive brand of cricket in the past 12 months.



Ricky Ponting is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting revealed one of the worst kept secrets in cricket after he spilled the beans that he was offered the England Test team coach’s job in 2022 before Brendon McCullum took over.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain got a call from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Director of Cricket Rob Key for the job, but the 48-year-old turned it down stating he was not interested.

“I actually got asked before Brendon took the job, there you go. You guys might be the first to find that out — but I did take some calls from Robert Key as soon as he took over that job,” Ponting was quoted as saying to Guerilla Cricket.

Ponting justified that taking up the England job would mean travelling around the world the whole year and not be able to be by his family for most part, which he doesn’t want at this point of time in his life.

“But I’m just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I’m at in my life. Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now I just don’t want to be away as much as I was,” added Ponting.

“And even talking to Brendon, his family is only just arriving today. When you’ve got kids that are in school, moving them around, that’s not what I want to do.”

However, McCullum’s decision to take up the top job actually came as a blessing in disguise. Before the New Zealander took up the role, England had won just one Test in 17 matches under former head coach Chris Silverwood.

After McCullum’s arrival, England’s loss against Australia in the first Ashes 2023 Test was their third in 14 games since May last year. One of the stalwarts of the game, Ponting is one of the coaches who has never been at the helm of a Test cricket nation. He worked as an assistant coach for the Australian T20 side and is currently managing Delhi Capitals in IPL.















