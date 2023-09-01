Rinku Singh Does it Again, Smashes Three Consecutive Sixes to Finish Game in UPT20

Home

Rinku Singh Does it Again, Smashes Three Consecutive Sixes in Super Over to Finish Game in UPT20 – WATCH

Rinku Singh is truly the new six king of India.

Rinku Singh Helps Meerut Mavericks Outclass Kashi Rudras in Super Over (Image: X)

Kanpur: Rinku Singh was the talk of the town after this year’s IPL for obvious reasons. It is not everyday that you find someone finishing off a cricket match with five consecutive sixes – he did it. And not once, Rinku finished games for the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise on a number of occasion this season. Thanks to his good show, he also got picked in the national side. In Ireland, Rinku made his debut in T20Is. The left-hander is just not ready to stop. On Thursday, Rinku smashed a hattrick of sixes in the Super Over to help Meerut Mavericks outclass Kashi Rudras.

With 17 runs needed to win in the Super Over, Meerut sent Rinku and Divyansh Joshi to gun down the target. The left-handed batter failed to score a run on the first ball but smashed the next three over the rope for sixes. He smashed the first one over long-off, and connected second over mid-wicket while he once again chose long-off to smash the match-winning shot.

Earlier in the game, riding on Madhav Kaushik’s brilliant 87, Meerut posted 181/4 after they elected to bat first. In reply, Karan Sharma (58) and Shivam Bansal (57) hit half-centuries to help Kashi Rudras level the score.

In the super over, Yogendra Doyal and Karan Sharma were sent to bat for Kashi as all they could manage was 16 despite losing the latter’s wicket. But their spinner Shiva Singh failed to defend the target and missed his line and length against Rinku.

The left-handed batter failed to shine in the first innings and scored 15 runs off 22 balls but he redeemed himself later on.















