Rinku Singh Gets Autograph From MS Dhoni After KKR Beat CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2023 Match; WATCH Viral VIDEO

Following the game, Rinku also got an autograph from CSK captain MS Dhoni. The gesture from Dhoni is being loved by his innumerable fans.

Rinku Gets Dhoni’s autograph (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: Rinku Singh is the blue-eyed boy of Kolkata Knight Riders and he once again proved why is that the case on Sunday as he hit yet another fifty against Chennai Super Kings. His brilliant knock helped KKR come out of a tricky spot and win the game by six wickets. Following the game, Rinku also got an autograph from CSK captain MS Dhoni. The gesture from Dhoni is being loved by his innumerable fans. Not just Rinku, Dhoni also gave an autograph to Varun Chakravarthy.

Here is the clip which is now going viral and fans are reacting to it:

Rinku was also the man of the match for his brilliant 54 off 43 balls.

“Lost some wickets early. When I went in, Nitish bhaiyya said it’s a tough wicket. Will knock it around for singles and capitalise on loose balls. I bat in the same position in domestic cricket, play the same way. I eat well, have always had the power. A lot of hard work behind it,” Rinku said at the post-match presentation.















