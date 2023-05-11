Rinku Singh Journey Is A Life Lesson, India Call-Up Not Far Away,: India Great Bold Prediction

Home

‘Rinku Singh’s Journey Is A Life Lesson, India Call-Up Not Far Away,’: India Great’s Bold Prediction

Rajasthan: In today’s match of Rivalry Week, Rajasthan Royals travel east to take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The performance of Sanju Samson-led Royals’ have lost four of their last five games and a loss against KKR will dent their playoffs prospects. While Nitish Rana-led KKR has returned on the winning track amidst the traffic jam at the centre of the points table.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has praised KKR star batter Rinku Singh for taking his game to the next level with his maturity in TATA IPL 2023.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Md Kaif said, “Rinku Singh has that maturity. His footwork is very good and he looks to rotate strikes as well. Rinku knows how to convert his form into good knocks and also knows when to shift gears. He is capable of hitting big shots as well.”

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh – who has spent some time in the KKR dressing room – believes Rinku’s growth story will help him earn the elusive India cap soon.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, “That India cap is not far away from Rinku’s head. He’s such an inspirational player. He’s run all the hard yards and worked very hard to get to where he is today. Full credit to him for having that belief in himself. His journey is a life lesson and all young kids should learn from him.”















