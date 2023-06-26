Rinku Singh Likely to be Picked For Indias T20I Squad For West Indies Tour: REPORT

Home

Sports

Rinku Singh Likely to be Picked For India’s T20I Squad For West Indies Tour: REPORT

Rinku is also set to be a part of the T20 squad for the Ireland series as well.

India’s T20 Squad For Windies Tour, Rinku Singh @IPL-BCCI

Mumbai: Rinku Singh shot to limelight in the recently-concluded IPL season. From hitting five sixes in the final over to clinch win from the jaws of defeat to consistently finishing games for the Kolkata-based franchise, Rinku was the toast of the nation during the IPL season. Following his good show in the IPL season, there have been talks of Rinku getting a maiden national call-up. As per a report on TOI, Rinku is likely to get picked for the T20I squad for the Windies tour. Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.25 and a strike-rate of 149.52. Rinku is also set to be a part of the T20 squad for the Ireland series as well.

During the season, Rinku revealed that the owner of the KKR franchise called him after he hit five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal and told him that he will dance at his wedding.

“Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that. He was talking about my marriage. SRK said people call me for their marriage, I don’t go. Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne (I will come to your wedding to dance),” Singh told JioCinema.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, June 25, Rinku shared a picture, in which both cricket stars can be seen dressed in black outfits.

Meanwhile, the ODI and the Test squad is already been announced. It is likely that the T20I squad would be announced soon. Apart from Rinku, a few other IPL stars may also get rewarded with a national call.















