Sports

Rinku Singh promises to cover travel cost of Aligarh fan for Asian Games in China

July 24, 2023


Rinku Singh received a maiden call up to the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games.

Rinku Singh says will cover all China travel cost of Aligarh fan for Asian Games 2023
Rinku Singh expressed his immense happiness at a gathering in his hometown Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Uttar Pradesh cricketer, Rinku Singh, got just reward when he got his maiden call-up to represent India at the Asian Games 2023. His exceptional performance for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) saw him win accolades and now, an India call up.

The Indian men’s selection committee named a second-string squad to compete in the Hangzhou Asian Games at Hangzhou in China. This team was announced keeping in mind the engagement of first choice players who will be involved in the ODI World Cup back home. This team will be led by young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Upon learning about his national call-up, Rinku Singh expressed his immense happiness at a gathering in his hometown Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. During this event, he floated the idea of installing floodlights at the Aligarh Sports Association (Mahua Kheda) Stadium since it would allow the local players to play the game with a lot of convenience.

In honour of his selection, Rinku Singh received a plaque and a Radha Krishna souvenir from the secretary of Jadaun Riders, Arjun Singh Fakira, as well as other dignitaries of the club.

It was at this gathering that Rinku Singh warmly invited all his cricket supporters to join him at the Asian Games 2023 cricket matches in China. The batter even said that he will cover all their expenses that include travel and accommodation. He specifically urged Arjun to be present at the event.

Prabhsimran Singh and Tilak Varma are the other uncapped players in the squad.

Team India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed

Players on standby include Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Sai Sudarsan.










