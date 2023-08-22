Home

Rinku Singh Recalls Life-Changing Five Sixes Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2023

Awarded for his consistent IPL shows in the middle order, Rinku Singh has been awarded with a maiden call-up in the Indian team.



Rinku Singh plays through the off side against Ireland. (Image: BCCI)

Dublin: Rinku Singh might have batted in just one international game but the Aligarh-born cricketer is already a household name in world cricket, thanks to his five sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League game.

Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku’s last-over heroics against Yash Thakur, helped the two-time champions chase a 200-run target in a sensational manner. Recalling the same, Rinku said that moment changed his life forever.

“Those five sixes changed my life. People remember me for that moment. I was feeling great when they took my name and the love they have been showering me with,” he said during an interaction with his Indian teammate Ravi Bishnoi on BCCI.tv.

In the ongoing Ireland T20I series, Rinku didn’t get to bat in the first match due to rain but grabbed the opportunity with both hands in the second with an impressive 21-ball 38 at a strike rate of 180.90. He was also awarded the Player of the Match.

Speaking about his style of batting, Rinku stated that he always intends to bat until the end, going for the big hits in the closing stages of the match. “I was incredibly excited to bat in the opening contest (1st T20I). But it’s fine (that rain washed out the play). We won.”

“I always plan to bat till the end, like I do in IPL. I was going for my shots in the final two-three overs. The plan is to stay cool and calm, and that’s what I was doing,” he added. The southpaw is also in the Indian squad for the Asian Games and is likely to play all the game for the sde.

India play the final T20I against Ireland on August 23 before heading to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023, starting on August 30.















