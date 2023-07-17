Home

Rinku Singh REVEALS Who Will he Dedicate His National Debut to

Rinku Singh was the star performer for KKR in IPL 2023.

Mumbai: From hitting five sixes in the final over to finishing matches for KKR, Rinku Singh was the big star this IPL 2023 season. Following his brilliant show in IPL this season, there were heavy speculation that Rinku would be drafted in the Windies series – but that did not happen. Rinku, who is now picked for the Asian Games squad, said that he would dedicate his national jersey to his parents as and when he wears it.

“I am a strong guy but a bit emotional as well. I am pretty sure there will be some tears when I wear the India jersey for the first time. It has been a long and a tough journey,” he said during an interaction on RevSports.

“Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other,” he added.

“I know for the fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now. They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them,” he added further.

