Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Rinku Singh REVEALS Who Will he Dedicate His National Debut to

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rinku Singh REVEALS Who Will he Dedicate His National Debut to

Rinku, who is now picked for the Asian Games squad, said that he would dedicate his national jersey to his parents as and when he wears it. 

Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh news, Rinku Singh age, Rinku Singh runs, Rinku Singh records, Rinku Singh ipl, Rinku Singh cricketer, IPL 2023, India vs West Indies, Cricket News, Ind vs WI, WI vs Ind
Rinku Singh was the star performer for KKR in IPL 2023.

Mumbai: From hitting five sixes in the final over to finishing matches for KKR, Rinku Singh was the big star this IPL 2023 season. Following his brilliant show in IPL this season, there were heavy speculation that Rinku would be drafted in the Windies series – but that did not happen. Rinku, who is now picked for the Asian Games squad, said that he would dedicate his national jersey to his parents as and when he wears it.

“I am a strong guy but a bit emotional as well. I am pretty sure there will be some tears when I wear the India jersey for the first time. It has been a long and a tough journey,” he said during an interaction on RevSports.

“Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other,” he added.

“I know for the fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now. They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them,” he added further.

The southpaw amassed 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023.










Source link

Previous article
Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report Of Match
Next article
Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner Rocky, Arrives In Lamborghini At Airport
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights