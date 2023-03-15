Home

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh to Become Next KKR Captain With ‘Injured’ Shreyas Iyer Likely to MISS

New KKR Captain

Kolkata: With Shreyas Iyer likely to miss the upcoming season of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a big problem a fortnight ahead of the start of the season. In case Iyer is not available, who would lead the KKR side in IPL 2023? The options the Knights have are Shakib-al-Hasan, Nitish Rana, and Tim Southee. With these names prominently doing the rounds, the franchise has dropped a hint about who will lead the side in the upcoming season. KKR recently posted a clip of Rinku Singh and that got fans speculating. In the clip, Rinku is seen playing his trademark sweeps.

On the video, a fan commented “Game changer, Rinku.” KKR replied to the users saying, “Our skipper.”

KKR Squad 2023: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan.

Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

The first double-header day of the season will be on April 1 on which Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, the BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed in a release on Friday.

The TATA IPL 2023 will have 18 double-headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.

The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later. The summit clash of the IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023.











