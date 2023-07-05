Menu
Rinku Singh Trends On Twitter After KKR Star Fails To Get Call-Up In T20I Squad

By: admin

Date:


But Rinku Singh missed out his opportunity to don the national colours, the fans just couldn’t stop talking about him on social media.

India Tour Of West Indies: Rinku Singh Trends On Twitter After KKR Star Fails To Get Call-Up In T20I Squad. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rinku Singh is currently now the hot topic of discussion on social media after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star failed to make it to the India T20I squad for the upcoming West Indies series.

Rinku was one of the rising stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the Kolkata franchise and rescued the 2-time IPL champions on a number of occasions and also earned the title of the best finisher of the 16th edition of the league given by the fans.

But after he missed out his opportunity to don the national colours, the fans just couldn’t stop talking about him on social media.

Rinku Singh was the 9th highest top scorer of the IPL with 474 runs in 14 matches. On the other hand, Tilak Verma, Mumbai Indians’ talented batter got a maiden call-up in the T20I squad.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.










