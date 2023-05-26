Home

Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal Likely To Get India Call-Ups As BCCI Plans To Rest Seniors Against Afghanistan

The dates and fixtures of India’s proposed white-ball series against Afghanistan is likely to be discussed on the sidelines of IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

India’s last white-ball assignment was against Australia at home in March. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: The BCCI might rest most of the senior players including the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and name a second-string Indian squad for the proposed three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, according to a report.

Soon after news came out that the India’s bilateral white-ball series against Afghanistan is doubtful due to a busy calendar, a PTI report claimed the BCCI might name a squad full of youngsters against the eight-ranked side.

After the gruelling Indian Premier League season ends on May 24, India will play Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia from June 7 in London. Rohit, Virat and others, who have been playing constant cricket since the start of the year need rest before they embark on a full fledged West Indies tour where three formats will be played.

If the India vs Afghanistan series takes pace, it will be played between June 20 to 30. The Indian team is likely to be led by Hardik Pandya with the likes of Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal might dream of getting their maiden national team call-ups.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief Mirwais Ashraf is in India to attend the IPL 2023 final on Sunday and a meeting between the Asian Cricket Council members is slated to take place on the sidelines to finalise the dates for the Asia Cup 2023.

The BCCI and ACB are also likely to finalise the bilateral series details during the time. Meanwhile, the likes of Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav along with several support staff members have already flown to England for to prepare for WTC final.

India are slated to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies from July 12 to August 13, before flying to Ireland for a three-match T20I series. Post that India will be seen in the Asia Cup 2023, provided that happens.

