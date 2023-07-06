Menu
Rinku Singhs Non-Selection For T20I Squad by New Chairman Ajit Agarkar For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics Gets Questioned

By: admin

Date:


  Rinku Singh's Non-Selection For T20I Squad by New Chairman Ajit Agarkar For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics Gets Questioned

Multiple reports had suggested that Rinku is likely to make it to the squad, but that has not happened.

Rinku Singh Ajit Agarkar

Mumbai: Amid much speculation, the T20I squad for the Windies tour was announced on Wednesday by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). It was the first real decision former India cricketer turned new Chairman of the Selectors, Ajit Agarkar made. While most of the squad looked on predicted lines, one thing that surprised fans was the non-selection of Rinku Singh after a dream season of the IPL. Multiple reports had suggested that Rinku is likely to make it to the squad, but that has not happened. While there is no word on this subject from the board, here is how fans took to social space to express themselves.










