Rinku to Become Next Kohli? KKR Stars Heroics in IPL 2023 Prompts Mohammed Kaif to Make BIG Comparison

Sports

Saying that Virat Kohli was of the same age when he started playing well, Kaif indirectly lavished praise on the 25-year-old KKR’s new pin-up boy. 

Kaif makes big comment on Rinku Singh (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: When Rinku Singh became an overnight sensation by smashing five consecutive sexes off the final five balls to take KKR over the line in a thriller, an eerie similarity was found with Virat Kohli’s knock against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG. On both occasions, then India, now KKR needed 48 to win off 18 balls and then the heist happened. Now, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has made a massive statement. Saying that Virat Kohli was of the same age when he started playing well, Kaif indirectly lavished praise on the 25-year-old KKR’s new pin-up boy.

“See, Virat Kohli was the same age when he started playing well. Kohli used to play 5-6 for RCB in the initial years; so does Rinku Singh. What a performance. The last six that he hit, he actually charged down the track for that. No one had expected KKR to win, everyone had switched off the TV. But Rinku was there,” Kaif told Star Sports.




