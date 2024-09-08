Sports

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul return for Tests against Bangladesh; Yash Dayal receives maiden India call-up

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 8, 2024
0 79 1 minute read
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul return for Tests against Bangladesh; Yash Dayal receives maiden India call-up

Rishabh Pant is back in the Test side for the first time since his car accident in December 2022 as India announced the squad for their first match against Bangladesh. There was no return for Mohammed Shami, though, who is recovering from an ankle surgery.
Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Yash Dayal has received his maiden Test call-up.
The 16-member squad also sees the return of KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the England series after one Test. Akash Deep, who made his debut during that series, had retained his place.

From the squad for the England series, India have left out Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal and Mukesh Kumar.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead the pace attack. In the spin department, India went with the usual suspects R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s squad for first Test vs Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 8, 2024
0 79 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

WTC 2023-25 final to be played from June 11 at Lord's

WTC 2023-25 final to be played from June 11 at Lord’s

September 3, 2024
Suryakumar Yadav out of first round of Duleep Trophy with hand injury

Suryakumar Yadav out of first round of Duleep Trophy with hand injury

September 2, 2024
WBBL draft - Deandra Dottin, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Knight, Wolvaardt, Ismail top picks

WBBL draft – Deandra Dottin, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Knight, Wolvaardt, Ismail top picks

September 1, 2024
Samit Dravid picked in India Under-19 squad for Australia series

Samit Dravid picked in India Under-19 squad for Australia series

August 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow