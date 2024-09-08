Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul return for Tests against Bangladesh; Yash Dayal receives maiden India call-up

Rishabh Pant is back in the Test side for the first time since his car accident in December 2022 as India announced the squad for their first match against Bangladesh. There was no return for Mohammed Shami, though, who is recovering from an ankle surgery.
Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Yash Dayal has received his maiden Test call-up.
The 16-member squad also sees the return of KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the England series after one Test. Akash Deep, who made his debut during that series, had retained his place.
From the squad for the England series, India have left out Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal and Mukesh Kumar.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead the pace attack. In the spin department, India went with the usual suspects R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
India’s squad for first Test vs Bangladesh
Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal
