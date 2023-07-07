Menu
Rishabh Pant Celebrates MS Dhoni Birthday in Unique Style

Pant will also likely miss the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played later this year.

Rishabh Pant Celebrates MS Dhoni’s Birthday in Unique Style | See Viral PHOTO

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant celebrated MS Dhoni’s birthday in a unique style. The 25-year-old batter cut the cake for the former India skipper on the occasion of his 42nd birthday. Pant is currently on the road to recovery as he met with an accident on December 2022 while going back home from New Delhi.

Because of the accident the star wicketkeeper batter missed Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Indian Premier League and the recently concluded World Test Championship Final 2023, where Australia beat India by 209 runs.

Pant will also likely miss the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played later this year.

Pant cut the cake without MS Dhoni and shared the photos on his Instagram, here are the viral photos:

Pant captioned the photo saying that; “Happy birthday Mahi bhai 💕 aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai . Happy birthday ❤️”.

MS Dhoni was last featured inIndian Premier League where his franchise Chennai Super Kings had lifted the title for fifth time and equaled the record of Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, Pant wished MS Dhoni on his twitter saying that:

” An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for the Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai! ❤️🙌” tweeted Pant.










