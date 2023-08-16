Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant Flicks Six Off Pads Upon Return To Competitive Cricket Post Car Accident – WATCH VIDEO

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident last December, batted for the first time in eight months.



Rishabh Pant bats at a local cricket match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant made a stunning return to cricket as he flicked off the pads for a six in a local game, the video of which is going viral on social media. Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident in December last year, returned to cricket for the first time in eight months.

In the video, Pant was seen hitting the bat ease without much foot movement. He played some drives, flicked off the pads for a six as the small crowd gathered cheered in joy.

He has been already ruled out of any competitive cricket this year and is likely to make his national comeback against England in Tests next year. Following the accident, Pant underwent surgery a leg surgery in Mumbai in February earlier this year.

He then started his recovery slowly, the updates of which he kept on sharing on social media. Later Pant started his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. The Indian wicketkeeper also referred his new life as a second birth on July 1 on social media.

Captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the Indian Premier League, Pant was ruled out of the tournament this year, but was there at the stands to support his team. Pant came to the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi during their match against Gujarat Titans. It was also his first public appearance post accident.

In the action-filled year, Pant missed big tournaments like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the World Test Championship final against Australia. He is also going to miss the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in India.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, the Men in Blue are currently in Dublin to play a three-match T20I series against Ireland starting August 18. Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja are among some of the seniors who have been rested for the Ireland T20Is.















