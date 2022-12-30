Rishabh Pant Injured In Automobile Crash, Dozed Off Whereas Driving | Cricket Information

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has sustained accidents after his automotive collided with the divider and caught hearth whereas he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. Pant was driving his Mercedes automotive, which met with an accident close to Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Director Basic of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, has confirmed that the cricketer was alone within the automotive on the time of the accident and broke the windscreen to flee from the automobile after it caught hearth.

He has sustained accidents to his head, knee and shin on account of the accident. There could possibly be a fracture in his leg and he’s presently being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s automotive met with an accident at round 5:30 am. The incident happened at Mohammedpur Jat close to Roorkee. In accordance with what Pant stated, he dozed off whereas driving and in consequence the automotive collided with the divider and caught hearth. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from the place he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” DGP Ashok Kumar informed the media.

Pant was a part of the Indian workforce that had received the Check collection in opposition to Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month. He had impressed with knocks of 46 and 93.

He was not too long ago dropped from the T20I workforce introduced for the collection in opposition to Sri Lanka and was supposed to affix Nationwide lCricket Academy for power and conditioning programme forward of February’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy in opposition to Australia.

Pant had celebrated Christmas in Dubai with former India captain MS Dhoni and his household and the footage had been shared on social media by Dhoni’s spouse Sakshi.

Pant has been India’s common wicket-keeper throughout all codecs after MS Dhoni’s retirement and has been considered one of India’s high performers with the bat in Check cricket in previous two years.

He had performed an enormous function in India’s second successive Check collection victory in Australia in 2020/21.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that complete price of Rishabh Pant’s remedy will probably be borne by the state, He has additional said that air ambulance facility will probably be supplied if Pant is required to be shifted.