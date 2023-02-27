Home

Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Out Of Action For Two Years, Says Delhi Capitals’ Sourav Ganguly

Rishabh Pant has already been ruled out of IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals are currently doing a pre-season camp under Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata.

Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the ODI World Cup in India later this year. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Already out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rishabh Pant’s comeback to international cricket may take longer than expected, according to former India captain and currently Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly.

Pant suffered a horrific car crash on December 30 last year and had already underwent a knee surgery. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Ganguly, who is currently overseeing Delhi Capitals’ pre-season training in Kolkata, stated he is been constant touch with Pant.

“I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year’s time or may be in a couple of years’ time, he will be back playing for India,” Ganguly told PTI.

With Pant not available, Delhi Capitals are yet to announce their captain for the upcoming season. It is expected that David Warner is likely to lead the side considering his experience of leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to title in 2016.

However, Ganguly kept mum on Pant’s replacement in the side. “We still need a bit of time to figure out. The next camp starts before IPL,” he said. Ganguly monitored a three-day camp in Kolkata which the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey attended along with other domestic players.

“The IPL is still a month away and the season has just started. It is difficult to get all the players together for the amount of cricket they play. There are four or five who are playing Irani Trophy. Sarfaraz has an injured finger and it’s not a broken finger. He should be okay for the IPL,” he concluded.











