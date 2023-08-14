August 14, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Rishabh Pant Likely to Return to Indian Squad For England Series in 2024

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rishabh Pant Likely to Return to Indian Squad For England Series in 2024 – REPORT

Rishabh Pant is likely to make a comeback into the Indian team as early as the England series in 2024.

Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant news, Rishabh Pant age, Rishabh Pant updates, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant accident, Rishabh Pant runs, Rishabh Pant records, Rishabh Pant ipl, Cricket News, India Squad, India vs England
Rishabh Pant To Start Batting Soon – Report. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: Star India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is likely to make a comeback into the Indian team as early as the England series in 2024. India takes on England in a five-match Test series at home in January next year. As per a report on Sports Today, Pant will also feature in the IPL next year. Pant has been out of action since he met with an accident during the New Year. After going through multiple surgeries, Pant has now started walking and reports suggest that he will soon resume batting as well. This is a big news for fans as he is a serial match-winner and the world has been missing the young swashbuckler.

Pant underwent surgery in Mumbai under the care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in February 2023. After the surgery, Pant took to social media to update his fans about his status. The Indian wicketkeeper referred to his accident as his ‘second birth’ in a July 1 post on his social media.

Following the unfortunate accident, Pant missed big tournaments like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the IPL and the World Test Championship. He is also going to miss the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in India.

Pant has played 33 Tests and amassed 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 which features five centuries. In these 33 Tests, he has played some memorable knocks for the side. In the ODI format, he has played 30 games and scored 965 runs at an average of 34.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will now move to Ireland for a three-match T20I series. The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

5 min read

Top 10 Greatest Sporting Achievements By India Post 1947

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ben Stokes Likely to Miss IPL 2024 For CSK to Undergo Knee Surgery

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ben Stokes Ready to Come Out of Retirement For 2023 ODI World Cup

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Rishabh Pant Likely to Return to Indian Squad For England Series in 2024

1 hour ago admin
5 min read

Top 10 Greatest Sporting Achievements By India Post 1947

2 hours ago admin
4 min read

Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY24 Revenues up 21% YoY to Rs. 3,215 Crs Q1 FY24 EBITDA up 33% YoY to Rs. 388 Crs

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ben Stokes Likely to Miss IPL 2024 For CSK to Undergo Knee Surgery

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights