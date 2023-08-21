Home

Rishabh Pant Not Ready To Play Competitive Cricket At The Moment: India Captain Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident last December, picked up the bat for the first time in eight months during a local cricket match.



Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant picked up the bat for the first time in eight months after a horrific car accident that nearly ended his cricketing career. The India wicketkeeper played a local match and was seen hitting sixes, sparking speculation about whether the southpaw can be seen in India colours anytime soon.

India captain Rohit Sharma put an end to all the discussions on Pant stating the hard-hitting batter isn’t ready to play competitive cricket. “Unfortunately, Rishabh is not fit yet. According to today’s fitness report, Rishabh Pant is not ready for Asia Cup 2023 selection,” said Rohit on Monday in the city.

Rohit along with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 17-member India squad for the Asia Cup to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30. India start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were on Monday named in India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023, beginning August 3 while young batter Tilak Varma earned a maiden call-up to the one-day format. There were question marks over the fitness of Rahul and Iyer, who are making a comeback after undergoing thigh and back surgeries respectively.

Iyer last played in March and Rahul in May. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad as a back-up for Rahul who has developed a niggle recently. “It is not the original injury. There is a niggle. That is why Sanju is travelling (to Sri Lanka). We are expecting Rahul to be fit,” said chief selector Ajit Agarkar on the day.

“If not the start of Asia cup may be by the second or the third game. Shreyas Iyer is fully fit.” Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made a comeback from injury with the ongoing series in Ireland, has also been included in the Asia Cup squad.

Varma has made the cut on the back of an impressive run in his maiden T20 series in the West Indies. The 20-year-old is currently with the T20 squad in Ireland.

India’s Asia Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Gill, Kohli, Sheryas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Standby: Sanju Samson (back up to Rahul).















