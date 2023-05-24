Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant’s Road To Recovery: India Wicketkeeper Spotted At Mumbai Airport Without Crutches | Watch Viral Video

The wicket-keeper batter has been posting regular videos of his recovery and even showed that he is able to walk unassisted.

Rishabh Pant Road To Recovery: India Wicketkeeper Spotted At Mumbai Airport Without Crutches | Watch Viral Video

Mumbai: Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. The 25-year-old batter is currently on his road to recovery as he met with an accident in December 2022 while going back to his home from New Delhi.

Pant was out of action since his accident and also missed the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. India will also miss his services for the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 which will be played at The Oval, England from June 7. Pant will also likely to miss the ODI World Cup which will be played in India later this year.

The star wicketkeeper batter was in National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he was receiving the rehab there. Earlier, Pant could be seen throwing his crutches away and walking without support on his feet. He was also interacted with Under-16 cricketers at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Now the wicketkeeper batter’s video is getting viral on social media, where his was walking and taking selfies with the fans. Here is the video:

The wicket-keeper batter has been posting regular videos of his recovery and even showed that he is able to walk unassisted.

He has had several surgeries since his accident, with one of the more significant ones taking place in Mumbai to cure his ligament damage on the right knee.















