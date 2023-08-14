Rishabh Pant Shares Video of Shreyas Iyer Batting Ahead of Indias Squad Selection For Asia Cup 2023

Home

Rishabh Pant Shares Video of Fit Again Shreyas Iyer Batting Ahead of India’s Squad Selection For Asia Cup 2023 | WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: In the clip, Iyer plays a punch on the off-side. The ball races for a boundary across the turf.

Iyer Batting

Bangalore: The Asia Cup squad is set to be announced this week. The delay took place because the fitness was a concern for a number of players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. While all the three are expected to feature for the country in the Asia Cup, there is still no confirmation on the fitness status of Rahul and Iyer. While Rahul was spotted batting against Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday, a clip of Shreyas Iyer facing Venkatesh Iyer has surfaced on social space and fans are loving it. In the clip, Iyer plays a punch on the off-side. The ball races for a boundary across the turf.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, India will be led by comeback man Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland. With head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff in the United States for the final two T20Is against West Indies, former India cricketer Laxman was rumoured to go on the tour. However, based on a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.

On the other hand, Rahul is expected to be drafted back in the side for the Asia Cup where India will play Pakistan twice in the group stage. Rahul would be a key memeber of the squad as he will play as a batter and then keep wickets as well.















