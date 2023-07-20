July 20, 2023

Rishabh Pant Shows Signs Of Quick Recovery, Aces Lifts In Viral Gym Video

Rishabh Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, working on his recovery after suffering a horrific car crash last year.

Stills from Rishabh Pant’s workout video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a bid to make a comeback as soon as possible, Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned as the wicketkeeper-batter shared a latest update on his recovery process on social media.

In a short Instagram video, Pant was seen performing a deadlift which clearly shows the India cricketer is slowly and steadily nearing to attain full fitness before he returns to the field. Not only his deadlift, fans could also see his commitment and dedication to his fitness regime.

“You get what you work for, not what you wish for,” Pant captioned his post. He was also seen lifting the iron rod without weights, a video of which he shared on his Instagram story. Soon after the video went public, his national team teammate KL Rahul commented with a strong shoulder and heart emojis.

Incidentally, Rahul too is undergoing recovery training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), same as Pant. Rahul has injured his thigh while fielding in IPL 2023 and is in race against time to be fit for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

If all goes well, Rahul will make an international comback in the Ireland T20Is. Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina also posted a series of emojis in the comment section to boost up Pant’s morale.










