Rishabh Pant Starts Batting in Local Match After Accident; Video Goes VIRAL

1 hour ago


In the clip, Pant can also be seen dancing down the track and dominating proceedings. This is just the clip fans wanted to see.

Rishabh Pant Batting (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Delhi: After roughly eight months of staying away from the game, young Rishabh Pant has started batting. In what would come as a good news for fans, Pant was spotted batting in a local match. Th clip of Panty batting surfaced on social space and since has gone viral. In the clip, Pant can also be seen dancing down the track and dominating proceedings. This is just the clip fans wanted to see. As per reports, Pant is set to make his national comeback next year against England in Tests.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Pant has not played cricket this year after he encountered an accident on New Year Eve. After multiple surgeries, Pant is now back to batting. This would also come as a reliuef for Indian fans.

Pant underwent surgery in Mumbai under the care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in February 2023. After the surgery, Pant took to social media to update his fans about his status. The Indian wicketkeeper referred to his accident as his ‘second birth’ in a July 1 post on his social media.

Following the unfortunate accident, Pant missed big tournaments like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the IPL and the World Test Championship. He is also going to miss the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in India.

Pant has played 33 Tests and amassed 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 which features five centuries. In these 33 Tests, he has played some memorable knocks for the side. In the ODI format, he has played 30 games and scored 965 runs at an average of 34.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will now move to Ireland for a three-match T20I series. The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.










