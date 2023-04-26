Home

Rishabh Pant Starts Rehab At NCA In Bengaluru | SEE Viral PHOTO

Rishabh Pant who is currently out of action as he met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of December 30, 2022, has started his rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant who is currently out of action as he met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of December 30, 2022, has started his rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The 21-year-old batter The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman last featured for India against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series in 2o22.

Pant suffered multiple injuries in the accident, due to which he is out of action since December.

Pant took his Instagram to share his health update he shared a story where he was seen wearing the knee cap. He captioned the post “Top man #nca” which also featured a fitness trainer.

The wicket-keeper batter has missed the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and currently missing the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League and will also miss the World Test Championship Final which will be played in June later this year. He will also likely to miss the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in India across 12 venues.

Pant’s absence will haunt Rohit Sharma led India for upcoming tournaments. In his absence KL Rahul will likely be the wicketkeeper for India in ODI World Cup 2023.

Amid injury the wicket keeper batter was seen supporting his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as he was in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi and he was also spotted chatting with his teammates in Bengaluru ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash. DC is currently struggling in Indian Premier League the franchise is on ninth on points table.











