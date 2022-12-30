Rishabh Pant suffers a number of accidents in automotive accident

By Specific Information Service

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been critically injured in a horrific street accident when his automotive collided with a street divider on the Delhi-Dehradun freeway, on Friday.

Rishabh Pant, who was critically injured, was admitted to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Street, from the place he has been shifted to Dehradun Max Hospital.

In accordance with experiences, the accident occurred whereas Pant was returning to his dwelling in Roorkee from Delhi.

His automotive overturned uncontrollably whereas breaking the railings of street dividers and pillars at a flip close to Mohammadpur Jhal on Narsan border in Roorkee, after which the automotive caught hearth.

Sources stated that Rishabh may need fractured his leg.

The fireplace was introduced beneath management after numerous effort. By then, villagers and police additionally reached the spot. Hearth brigade autos reached the spot and introduced the fireplace beneath management.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed medical doctors to supply all doable medical amenities to the injured Rishabh Pant and stated that every one medical bills will likely be borne by the state authorities.

<br />NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been critically injured in a horrific street accident when his automotive collided with a street divider on the Delhi-Dehradun freeway, on Friday.

Rishabh Pant, who was critically injured, was admitted to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Street, from the place he has been shifted to Dehradun Max Hospital.

In accordance with experiences, the accident occurred whereas Pant was returning to his dwelling in Roorkee from Delhi.

His automotive overturned uncontrollably whereas breaking the railings of street dividers and pillars at a flip close to Mohammadpur Jhal on Narsan border in Roorkee, after which the automotive caught hearth.

Sources stated that Rishabh may need fractured his leg.

The fireplace was introduced beneath management after numerous effort. By then, villagers and police additionally reached the spot. Hearth brigade autos reached the spot and introduced the fireplace beneath management.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed medical doctors to supply all doable medical amenities to the injured Rishabh Pant and stated that every one medical bills will likely be borne by the state authorities.