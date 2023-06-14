Rishabh Pant To Play In ODI World Cup 2023? India Wicketkeepers Latest Recovery Video Is Proof

Home

Rishabh Pant To Play In ODI World Cup 2023? India Wicketkeeper’s Latest Recovery Video Is Proof

Rishabh Pant is slowly recovering to full fitness. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is putting in hard yards in an attempt to attain full fitness as soon as possible after the India cricketer posted a video on a social media on Wednesday. Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recovering from the horrific car accident he survived last year.

In an compilation video on Instagram, Pant is seen walking up the stairs with his trainer assisting him.

Rishabh Pant has started walking well. Great news for India. [Pant Instagram] pic.twitter.com/k7ir0bsHbV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 14, 2023

While the first clip shows Pant having trouble in walking up the stairs, in the second, the wicketkeeper batter looked lean and walking up the stairs quite easily and without any help and smiling. “Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes,” Pant captioned the video.

India women’s cricket all-rounder, Harleen Deol too congratulated Pant for his recovery. “Well done boy , keep your bhangra performance ready @rishabpant,” she commented. The southpaw, who has been out of cricket since the start of the year, was seen cheering for the Indian tea, during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

India missed Pant dearly during the WTC final at Lord’s as they lost the game and also the silverware by 209 runs. Pant was in the playing XI when India played the Inaugural WTC final against New Zealand two years ago. Pant’s IPL franchise Delhi Capitals too motivated the youngster.

"Keep going Rishabh," wrote Delhi Capitals. His Capitals teammate Axar Patel also commented with two emojis.
















