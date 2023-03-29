Rishabh Pant To Return Soon Random Guessing on Twitterverse Over IND Wicketkeepers Comeback

Home

Rishabh Pant To Return Soon? Random Guessing on Twitterverse Over IND Wicketkeeper’s Comeback

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League as he is nursing several injuries sustained during the car accident.



Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from injuries. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just a couple days after Sourav Ganguly stated that Rishabh Pant must take his time to heal properly before making competitive cricket return, netizens went crazy on Wednesday after two tweets about the India wicketkeeper’s comeback to the field went viral.

Rishabh Pant might return into the cricket action soon. Interesting times, wait & watch this space. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 29, 2023

#RishabhIsBack – sources say that Pant might actually be seen in action. More details soon! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 29, 2023

Pant had to undergo a knee surgery on his right leg and is recovering from several other injuries after his car crashed on NH-58 on December 30. He had cuts on his forehead and a severely bruised back.

As a result, the southpaw was ruled out of any cricketing action for majority of the ongoing 2023 that included Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2023 and World Test Championship and possibly the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup later in the year.

However, two tweets from two verified Twitter users – who are basically cricket fans – has ignited discussions of Pant’s comeback to the field. “#RishabhIsBack – sources say that Pant might actually be seen in action. More details soon!” tweeted one user named @mufaddal_vohra.

Another named @CricCrazyJohns tweeted, “Rishabh Pant might return into the cricket action soon. Interesting times, wait & watch this space.” These two random tweets kept the netizens guessing on what capacity would Pant return.

While he may be allowed to sit in the Delhi Capitals dugout to support his teammates in IPL, as head Ricky Ponting suggested last week, one can’t rule out the commentary angle that he can definitely be a part of.

Earlier, Ganguly, who is also the Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, had stated that it would take Pant atleast two to three years to return to competitive cricket.

Meanwhile, Pant was seen in crutches in a recent social media post by the man himself. The India wicketkeeper also shared a video of him walking in water on the swimming pool as a part of his recovery process. Recently, former cricketers Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina visited Pant at his home.

However, in Pant shared a video on Twitter about his return to cricket as a part of a advertising campaign for a food delivery app.











