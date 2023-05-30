Rishabh Pant To Start Training Soon, No Need Of Second Surgery- Report | Rishabh Pant Injury Update

Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant To Start Training Soon, No Need Of Second Surgery- Report

In the last four months, Pant has made considerable improvement and can now walk without crutches from this month onwards.

Rishabh Pant To Start Training Soon, No Need Of Second Surgery- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Good news coming in for Indian cricket fans that Rishabh Pant is recovering well and his second injury which was scheduled to take place last week was ruled out as per report by TOI. It’s only a matter of time for the Indian wicket-keeper batter to resume training.

Pant met with a horrific car accident back in December 2022 and since then he has gone a major surgery on his MCL and a minor one on his ACL. In the last four months, he has made considerable improvement and can now walk without crutches from this month onwards.

The Doctors’ main concern was his PCL and a second surgery was on the cards but it was ruled out last week. The medical team is quite happy with the kind of progress, the 25-year old has made so far.

”Let’s make it clear that Pant never had multiple surgeries as was speculated. There was much anxiety over another surgery. He was monitored every fortnight”, a BCCI source told TOI.

As thing stand, Pant’s comeback can happen a lot earlier than expected and that would be a big boost for the Indian squad as the World Cup is in 5 months time.

”Fortunately, his progress has been better than expected. This is a big boost for him. It could mean his comeback can happen a lot earlier than expected”, the source further added.

Currently Pant is sweating it out at the NCA and his focus is largely on strengthening.

”He is in good spirits. He can walk now considerably longer without a crutch. The focus of his rehab is largely on strengthening. He should be in the back-to-play phase soon”, the BCCI source concluded.















