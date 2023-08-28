August 28, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Rishabh Pant Visits Team India Camp In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rishabh Pant Visits Team India’s Camp In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma and co gets Rishabh Pant boost ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant news, Rishabh Pant stats, Rishabh Pant record, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant recovery, Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2023, India cricket team
Rishabh Pant Visits Team India’s Camp In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, who is currently in rehab after surviving a fatal car accident back in December 2022, visited the India camp in Bengaluru’s Alur ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

A photo of Pant has gone viral from India’s pre-tournament camp, where the 25-year old was seen wearing a hat and shades and a black tee. The picture of the Delhi Capitals man has now gone viral on social media.

Pant has been recovering well and showing good signs of improvement. He has even started batting in practice matches as well. As things stand, he will be soon available for the national team for selection, starting from 2024 in the new year.

Team India has been practising in full swing for the Asia Cup. India last won the tournament back in 2018 and a good performance in this year’s edition will set the tone for the Men in Blue.

KL Rahul  and Shreyas Iyer are back in the team but the former has picked up a niggle and that’s puts his participation in the first match in doubt. It is expected that he will be back from the second match onwards.

The Asia Cup starts on August 30 with the first match between co-host Pakistan and Nepal. India will kick-start their campaign against their arch-rivals Pakistan on 2nd September in Sri Lanka.

Indai Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.










Source link

More Stories

1 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: PCB Reveal Pakistan Jersey

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Curtley Ambrose Sends Strong Warning To Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Asia Cup

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 25 Lakh Cash Reward For Odishas Kishore Jena After WAC Show

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Savouring U.S. Poultry: A Culinary Affair Highlighting U.S. Poultry at Diablo

2 hours ago
3 min read

Savouring U.S. Poultry: A Culinary Affair Highlighting U.S. Poultry at Diablo

2 hours ago
3 min read

Roaring to Glory: Hubli Tigers Secure a Spot in the Semi-Finals of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2023 Tournament with Dominant Victory

2 hours ago
3 min read

Roaring to Glory: Hubli Tigers Secure a Spot in the Semi-Finals of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2023 Tournament with Dominant Victory

2 hours ago