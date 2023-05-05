Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant Walks Without Support For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Rishabh Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehab and recovery.



Rishabh Pant is recovering slowly at the National Cricket Academy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: On a day when KL Rahul ruled himself out from India’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, another Indian star Rishabh Pant walked on his own for the first time since his horrific car accident last year.

In a video that is circulating on social media, Pant was seen giving his walking stick to an National Cricket Academy (NCA) member and walked on his own. Pant is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru for his rehab and recovery.

This gives me so much happiness ❤ pic.twitter.com/sjs3gHs3GQ — ¹⁷ (@isthathunny) May 5, 2023

Reacting to the post, India allrounder Hardik Pandya commented with fiery emojis while former India fast bowler S Sreesanth wrote, “Love u brother…keep believing.” Mumbai Indians and top-ranked India’s T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav wrote, “Spidey is back! More power to you.”

Pant suffered a horrific car accident when his car collided with the rad divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 last year while travelling to his hometown. He was taken to a nearby hospital initially before being taken to a private hospital in Dehradun.

Then few days later he was airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital.











