Rishabh Pant Watches Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match, Says Lets Go Delhi

Rishabh Pant Watches Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match, Says Let’s Go Delhi

In Pant’s absence, David Warner is leading the franchise and he wished the regular skipper a speedy recovery at the time of the toss against Lucknow.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ regular captain Rishabh Pant will miss the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League because of his injuries. Delhi is playing their opener clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Sports City Stadium, Lucknow on April 1 (Today).

It is nearly impossible to take Pant away from his IPL franchise as he is watching the live match on TV and cheering his franchise.

Pant had added a story on his Instagram where he was seen watching the match on TV and supporting his franchise, Just after his story the photo went viral on social space as fans love his gesture for DC, here is the viral photo:

Rishabh Pant watching Delhi vs Lucknow match. pic.twitter.com/eWTxv4w4fT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2023

Earlier, West Indies batter Kyle Mayers announced his arrival with impactful innings on his debut in Indian Premier League (IPL), capitalising on an early life to blaze to 73 off 38 balls and help Lucknow Super Giants post 193/6 against Delhi Capitals.

Mayers, filling in for the absent Quinton de Kock, smacked seven big sixes as he batted brilliantly on a pitch on which his skipper K.L Rahul struggled to get going while teammates Deepak Hooda (17), Marcus Stoinis (12) and Krunal Pandya (15 not out off 12) found the going tough on a pitch that helped some help to the bowlers.

Nicholas Pooran hammered 26 runs off 21 balls and Ayush Badoni smacked a couple of sixes in the final over as Lucknow Super Giants posted a good total despite Delhi Capitals bowlers pulling things back a bit.

Asked to bat first on a pitch offering assistance to both pacers and spinners with seam, bounce and turn, Lucknow got off to a cautious start and were 30/1 at the end of the Power-play.

Skipper K.L Rahul after blasting a Chetan Sakariya half-volley for a bit six, fell in the fourth over, foxed by a slower one from the same bowler and flicked it loosely to deep backward square leg to take the long walk back to the dug-out.

Sakariya could have had the other opener Mayers too in the sixth over, getting him to uppishly cut a slower bouncer over the short third man where Khaleel Ahmed put down an easy catch. He was on 14 and made Delhi Capitals, who dropped a couple of more chances and also misfielded on a few occasions, pay for the mistake.

Mayers, the 30-year-old big left-hander from Barbados, went ballistic after the initial period of cautious play as he hammered a flurry of sixes to slam a 38-ball 73 that propped up the LSG innings.











