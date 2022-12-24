India saved an higher hand over Bangladesh on Day 2 of the continued second Take a look at of the two-match sequence at Mirpur. After bundling out the hosts at 227 on Day 1, Staff India smashed 314 runs with main contributions from Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87). The duo stitched a large partnership of 159 runs earlier than Mehidy Hasan dismissed Pant. At first of Day 2, Staff India confronted early blows as their prime three batters have been despatched again in fast succession by Taijul Islam. However, Pant and Iyer rose to the event and introduced the hosts again on observe.

Aside from a blistering knock of 93 runs, the wicketkeeper-batter additionally caught consideration after he struck a one-handed six throughout his innings. Within the 58th over, Pant smashed a large 100m six on Mehidy Hasan’s supply, which left everybody in disbelief as he effortlessly used his single hand to ship the ball straight into the gang.

Rishabh Pant hit a 100 meter lengthy six with one hand. pic.twitter.com/GkmJLsccJx — Siddhartha Patel(@Siddhuu_94) December 23, 2022

Coming to the match, Pant, who received out within the 90s for the sixth time in his Take a look at profession, once more introduced his ‘A’ sport to the fore with a counter-attacking knock that fashioned the nook of India’s first innings rating of 314.

Between lunch and tea, the match which appeared to be hanging in stability was singlehandedly modified by Pant, whose 104-ball innings had seven fours and 5 enormous sixes — a number of of them being one-handed lofts.

Shreyas Iyer, who has been very constant since his Take a look at debut final yr, additionally batted with quite a lot of intent however missed his second hundred of the sequence, getting out for 87 off 105 balls.

Using on the 159-run fifth wicket stand between Pant and Iyer, India, who have been left tottering at 94 for 4, will fancy their probabilities for a fourth-day end and consolidate their place within the World Take a look at Championship desk.

With PTI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Public sale: Groups Make investments In Untested Gamers – Specialists