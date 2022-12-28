Rizwan Runs Present, Sarfaraz Takes DRS As Confusion Reigns Over Pakistan’s Stand-In Captain On Day 3 Of 1st Take a look at vs New Zealand | Cricket Information

Cricket followers and followers witnessed one thing uncommon of the third day of the primary Take a look at match between Pakistan and New Zealand. With information coming in that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is not going to take the sector on account of a flu, Mohammad Rizwan got here on to the sector as an alternative fielder. Rizwan was dropped for the match and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was included because the wicket-keeper.

However quickly it turned clear that in Babar’s absence it was Rizwan who was main the cost within the subject as he saved transferring fielders and acted because the captain. The MCC guidelines for cricket clearly state {that a} substitute can not act as captain. Rule 24.1. 2 mentions “A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain however could act as wicket-keeper solely with the consent of the umpires.”

Now, it was unclear whether or not Pakistan knowingly flouted this rule or have been full unaware of it, however the level was raised by many on social media and it quickly turned a sizzling potato.

However later within the day Pakistan opted for a overview of Devon Conway off the bowling of Nauman Ali and it was Sarfaraz who took the decision to go for DRS. However movies of the incident clearly present that Sarfaraz consulted Rizwan earlier than going for the overview

The Pakistan staff administration later clarified that it was Sarfaraz who was the stand-in captain and never Rizwan. However the actions of the 2 males on the bottom did not actually convey the identical story.

New Zealand are in a stable place of their response to Pakistan’s first innings whole of 438. Openers Tom Latham (113) and Conway (92) have laid a powerful basis for the center order to construct on.

