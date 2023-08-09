Home

‘Uncomfortable And Unfair’: Robin Uthappa On BCCI’s Prospective Cooling-Off Period

The BCCI is mulling over a change to a rule where they introduce a cooling off period before Indian players take part in overseas leagues.

Robin Uthappa has taken part in overseas tournaments. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Former India batter Robin Uthappa expressed his concern over the potential implementation of a “cooling-off period” for retired Indian players who want to take part in overseas franchise tournaments. As per Uthappa, this idea was uncomfortable and was also unjust for players for different reasons.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been contemplating a new policy that would put restrictions on the immediate engagement of retired players in overseas leagues.

Uthappa, who has called time on his Indian and IPL career last year, was part of the inaugural season of the Zimbabwe Afro T10 league. He spoke about the potential consequences of the cooling-off period concept in an interview with the PTI.

“I think it is human nature to feel uncomfortable about it. We do not have any central contract with the BCCI, we are not playing cricket in India anymore so it certainly does make you feel a little uncomfortable and unfair for sure,” Uthappa said.

The former Karnataka stalwart was also quick to add that the BCCI takes care of its players and that he was confident that the board will come to a decision that will be in the best interests of everyone involved.

Uthappa also took part in the inaugural ILT20, where he was the wicketkeeper-batter for the Dubai Capitals. He wants better communication between the players and the board in order to resolve the issue. Given the rapid expansion of franchise cricket leagues in abridged formats like T20, T10, and The Hundred, the demand for Indian retired players or even players who are not very regular for India or for their IPL sides has seen a lot of growth.

As such, the BCCI wants more control over its players and does not want them to quit IPL and immediately take part in overseas tournaments. For instance, Ambati Rayudu retired from the IPL when CSK won the title this year and immediately decided to join the Texas Super Kings.















