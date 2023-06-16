Home

Sports

Roger Federer Backs Novak Djokovic To Keep Winning More Grand Slam Titles

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer hailed Novak Djokovic for his historic 23rd Grand Slam title, saying the Serbian still looks young on the court and will continue to win major titles.



Roger Federer Backs Novak Djokovic To Keep Winning More Grand Slam Titles. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, June 16: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer hailed Novak Djokovic for his historic 23rd Grand Slam title, saying the Serbian still looks young on the court and will continue to win major titles.

With a legendary career that spanned several years, Federer secured an impressive 20 major titles before his retirement last year. But he has since been overtaken by both Rafael Nadal (22) and Djokovic.

Djokovic surpassed Federer’s 22 majors record at Wimbledon last year. He then equalled Nadal’s 22 grand slams by winning Australian Open back in January, before moving to 23 with a straight-sets win over Casper Ruud on Sunday at the French Open.

“I thought what Novak did is incredible. Honestly, it’s great for tennis, great for sports when tennis writes its own history and keeps on adding to it like we’ve seen with Serena Williams as well, Rafa then myself and now with Novak. It’s a great time in tennis to be a fan as well, but also a player,” Federer was quoted but I news.

“I remember when I came on tour, and Pete Sampras reached 14, we thought ‘Okay, that one is gonna stay forever’. Then I went to 15, I eventually ended up at 17, and then we pushed each other to 20 — I don’t remember who was first — and then Rafa pushed it to 22,” Federer said.

“Then now Novak pushed it to 23 and he looks like he’s gonna keep on doing that for a long time still to come, which is great. And I wish him all the best,” he said.

The Serbian great currently stands as the sole leader among male tennis players, having accumulated an extraordinary 23 grand slam titles. This puts him on par with Serena Williams, who also boasts an impressive 23 grand slam victories.

Djokovic’s remarkable achievement places him just one title behind the all-time record holder, Margaret Court.

“I think also the way he’s doing it still – he isn’t the youngest anymore, we forget. He looks young and he does it in a young way, but it’s not easy, and I thought it was an amazing victory. So I couldn’t have been more happy,” Federer added.















