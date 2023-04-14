Home

Sports

Roger Federer Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi, Says He Can Inspire Future Generations

Messi along with Kyian Mbappe are the only two footballers who’ve got the recognition in the list. Federer hailed him as an inspiration to future generations and wrote that his greatness through out the years makes him a stand out athlete.

Roger Federer Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Lionel Messi, Says He Can Inspire Future Generations. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Tennis great Roger Federer penned a heart-warming tribute to a great of another game- Lionel Messi as the Argentine Superstar makes his way into TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Messi along with Kyian Mbappe are the only two footballers who’ve got the recognition in the list. Federer hailed him as an inspiration to future generations and wrote that his greatness through out the years makes him a stand out athlete.

The 35-year old Argentine conquered his final peak by winning the FIFA World Cup last year, which was the only major trophy that was missing from his trophy cabinet.

“Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension,” Federer wrote via Times Magazine.

“My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country”, he told.

“Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent. Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game”, he added.

“Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favourite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations”.

”I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment”, the Tennis legend concluded.











