Rohan Bopanna Gears For Farewell Davis Cup Tie; India vs Morocco Fixture Begins On Saturday

Lucknow, Sep 16: Rohan Bopanna will be stepping on the court one last time in the Davis Cup as the World Group II tie between India and Morocco kickstarts on Saturday at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, here.

India’s star tennis player Bopanna recently made history by becoming the oldest player to compete in the Grand Slam final when he appeared at the US Open doubles final last week.

Here’s all you need to know about an exciting two-day Davis Cup tie between India and Morocco,

The prestigious Davis Cup: The Davis Cup, also known as the world cup of tennis, the oldest and the most premier international men’s tennis team competition in the world with a rich history of more than 120 years, witnesses the participation of more than 135 countries. It has always instilled pride in players and ardent Indian supporters. India have finished runner-up on three occasions: 1966, 1974 and 1987. With the efforts of All India Tennis Association (AITA), the Davis Cup landscape has only grown.

Venue:

Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

Match dates and timing:

The matches will begin at 2pm IST Saturday and at 1pm IST on Sunday.

Live broadcast:

Doordarshan Sports and Sony Sports Network

Teams:

India:

Rohan Bopanna: The veteran is currently the World No. 7 in doubles and has been part of India’s Davis Cup team since 2002. He has been in the US Open final twice, 2010 & 2023, and won the 2017 French Open mixed-doubles title to become the fourth Indian player to win a Grand Slam title.

Davis Cup record: He Has played 32 ties with a 22-27 (10–17 singles, 12–10 doubles) win-loss record.

Sumit Nagal: He won the 2015 Wimbledon boys’ doubles title with his Vietnamese partner Ly Hoang Nam, becoming the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam title. In 2019, Nagal made his Grand Slam debut and faced Roger Federer in the opening round where he impressed everyone after claiming the first set. He is currently ranked 156th in the world.

Davis Cup Record: Played six ties with 4-4 win-loss record.

Sasikumar Mukund: The 26-year-old made his ATP main draw debut at the 2020 Maharashtra Open after receiving a wildcard for the singles main draw. His current singles ranking is 365.

Davis Cup Record: He is yet to play a match in the tournament.

Yuki Bhambri: In 2009, Bhambri became the world junior number one after winning the Australian Open Junior Championship. He is the first Indian to win the junior Australian Open title and the fourth in history to capture a junior singles title at a Grand Slam championship.

Davis Cup Record: He has the most successful win-loss record (14-9) at the tournament in the 13 ties he has played since 2009.

Rohit Rajpal: Rohit Rajpal will lead the Indian team as a non-playing captain

Morocco:

The Morocco team comprises Elliot Benchetrit, Yassine Dlimi, Adam Moundir, Younes Lalami Laaroussi. Mehdi Tahiri will be the non-playing captain of the team.

What is the format?

A total of five encounters will take place in the rubber: four singles, one doubles match. The winner of the tie will be the team that wins at least three of these matches.

Draw:

Today:

(First singles) Sasikumar Mukund vs Yassine Dlimi

(Second singles) Sumit Nagal vs Adam Moundir

Sunday:

(Doubles) Rohan Bopanna-Yuki Bhambri vs Elliot Benchetrit-Younes Lalami Laaroussi

(Third singles) Sumit Nagal vs Yassine Dlimi

(Fourth singles) Sasikumar Mukund vs Adam Moundir

What is next for India if they win?

If India beat Morocco, they will compete in the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I play-offs.















