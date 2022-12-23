December 23, 2022
The All India Tennis Affiliation (AITA) has retained Rohit Rajpal because the captain of the Davis Cup staff for the World Group play-off tie in opposition to Denmark to be performed on indoor arduous courtroom on the Royal Stage, Hillerod in Denmark, on February 3 and 4.

The 51-year-old, who’s the AITA Treasurer, has lately been elected as a member of the Govt Council of the Indian Olympic Affiliation (IOA).

India holds a 2-1 win-loss report in opposition to Denmark. Within the final tie, India beat Denmark 4-0 on the Delhi Gymkhana Membership on grass in March this yr.

India had received 3-2 in 1984, and the one loss was in 1927.

The 19-year-old Holger Rune, ranked No.11 on the earth, could possibly be the most important stumbling block for India, whereas the opposite main gamers are August Holmgren and Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 480 and 666 respectively.



