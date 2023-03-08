Home

IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Co Celebrate Holi With Gujarat Police Ahead Of Fourth Test

Suryakumar Yadav poses for a picture during India cricket team’s Holi celebrations. (Image: BCCI)

IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team celebrated Holi with Gujarat Police ahead of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, Rohit can seen with other team members coming out of the stadium with colours in hands and apply them on the policemen posted outside for their security.

Earlier, the Indian players celebrated the festival of colours on the team bus and the dressing room, the pictures and videos of which are already on social media.

The Indian team are gearing up for the fourth and last Test in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad starting from Thursday. India are leading the series 2-1.

India won the first two games in Nagpur and Delhi quite comfortably before the Australians bounced back in Nagpur. With the win in Nagpur, Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

If India manage to win in Ahmedabad, India will face Australia in the WTC final to be played from June 7-11 at The Oval. If not, Rohit’s men will have to rely on the result of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series.











