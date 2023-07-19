Home

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma And Co Team Meet Brian Lara Ahead of Second Test

The Indian team has reached Trinidad for the second Test match against the West Indies. The Rohit Sharma-led side met with Caribbean legend Brian Lara.



The video has grabbed attention on social media.

India will play the second and final Test against the West Indies from tomorrow, July 20. The game will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The team has reached Trinidad and started their preparation for the second fixture. The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of the Indian team in Trinidad. But there was a surprise for all the cricket fans. The clip featured the players meeting the legendary West Indies cricketer Brain Lara. The BCCI captioned their post, “When in Trinidad, you do not miss catching up with the legendary Brian Lara.” The video has grabbed attention on social media.

Team India Meets Brian Lara

The video showcased a rare moment of two of the greatest batsmen ever meeting each other when Virat Kohli went to Brian Lara for a chat. Not only Virat, but other players like Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and captain Rohit Sharma also met the Caribbean legend. India head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen interacting with Brian Lara.

About Brian Lara

The Trinidad-born legend is one of the greatest that the West Indies has ever produced. He has the record for the highest score ever by a player in international cricket with 400 not out. Lara is also their leading run scorer for Windes, with 22,260 runs across all formats.

India vs West Indies 1st Test

India is all set to face the West Indies in their second outing and would prefer the result to go in the same direction as the first fixture. India dominated the first Test with both bat and ball, dismissing West Indies for just 150 in the first innings. India then took a lead of 271 on the back of centuries from both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The debutant scored 171 runs. West Indies tried their best to make the game go their way, but were unable to withstand R Ashwin's onslaught. The veteran spinner took 12 scalps in the Test. India won the game by an innings and 141 runs.
















