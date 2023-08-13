August 13, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Rohit Sharma And Family Visit Tirupathi Balaji Temple ahead of Asia Cup

2 min read
4 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Copying Virat Kohli: Fans React as Rohit Sharma And Family Visit Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead of Pakistan Challenge at Asia Cup | VIRAL PICS

Asia Cup 2023: While some fans reckoned, Rohit was copying his predecessor Virat Kohli, others hoped his visit will help him get back among the runs.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, v updates, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma captain, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Team India for Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Tirupathi Balaji Temple, Tirupathi Balaji Temple news, Tirupathi Balaji Temple timings, Tirupathi Balaji Temple updates
Rohit Copying Kohli (Image: Twitter)

Tirupati: With less than three weeks to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, India captain Rohit Sharma and his family visited the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh to take blessings of the almighty ahead of the big season. The Indian captain was there in the city of Tirupati with his wife and kid. Once the images of Rohit’s visit surfaced on social space, fans started reacting to it. While some fans reckoned, Rohit was copying his predecessor Virat Kohli, others hoped his visit will help him get back among the runs.

Here is the picture and video of his visit:

Here are some of the comments:

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in Florida for the T20I series against West Indies. Rohit, the regular India captain is on a break ahead of the Asia Cup.

Earlier on Saturday, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a glittering manifestation of their talent as India humbled Windies by nine wickets in the fourth T20 International. India hunted down 179 with full three overs to spare, and the victory helped them to level the five-match series 2-2. The deciding fifth T20I will be played here on Sunday.

Coming into this match, India needed some runs from their openers and the two young men did precisely that. Gill (77 off 47 balls) and Jaiswal (84 not out off 51 balls) slipped into overdrive from ball one and they seldom downshifted either. They made 165 runs together and it was India’s best stand for the opening wicket in this series so far.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

When and Where to Watch EPL Match Online Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ian Bishop Hails Virat Kohli, Credits Ex- India Captain For Making Cricket Globally Popular

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Shahid Afridi Makes BIG Revelation on Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of India-Pakistan at Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

When and Where to Watch EPL Match Online Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ian Bishop Hails Virat Kohli, Credits Ex- India Captain For Making Cricket Globally Popular

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Shahid Afridi Makes BIG Revelation on Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of India-Pakistan at Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Could Equal Pakistans WORLD Record With Win vs West Indies in 5th T20I

3 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights