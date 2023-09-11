Rohit Sharma Asks Fan to Keep Waving National Flag While Rain Halts India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match at Colombo

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Asks Fan to Keep Waving National Flag; Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma is winning hearts with everything he is doing over the past two days.

Rohit Sharma National Flag (Image: X)

Colombo: India captain Rohit Sharma came good with the bat yesterday after India were asked to bat in the Asia Cup Super 4 game against Pakistan in Colombo. Rohit hit a fluent 49, missing a well-deserved fifty by a solitary run. But it was his act towards the national flag on Monday that has won hearts. The play was stopped due to rain when Pakistan were batting. After an hour-long break, the Indian team started warming-up as the game was about to restart. Rohit, was then caught on camera asking a fan to keep waving the tricolour. Here is the video that is now going viral on social space:

Rohit Sharma tells a fan in the crowd to keep waving the Indian flag. (Rohit Juglan). – What a man, The Hitman! pic.twitter.com/EZMhZS1Enc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul started from where they left off yeaterday and hot centuries to help India post a mammoth 356 for two in 50 overs. While Kohli remained unbeaten on 122* off 94 balls, Rahul smashed 111* off 106 balls. The two stitched a record-breaking 233 runs. During Kohli’s knock, he became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs. Kohli achieved the feat in 267 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 321 innings.

After posting a mammoth total, Jasprit Bumrah removed Imam-ul-Haq early to put pressure on them early. At the time of filing the copy, captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan have perished and Pakistan look in a spot of bother with Fakhar Zaman and Agha Salman in the middle.















