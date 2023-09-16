Home

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Bags Unwanted Record Against Bangladesh In Super 4 Loss, Equals Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill’s hundred went in vain as Bangladesh edged India by six runs on Friday.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Bags Unwanted Record Against Bangladesh In Super 4 Loss, Equals Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma grabbed headlines after bagging an wanted record during an Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Colombo on Friday.

Bangladesh batting first, put up 265 runs on the board. In the run-chase, Sharma who opened with partner Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck. It was his 15th duck dismissal in the ODI format, equalling Virat Kohli’s record at the same time.

Rohit was dismissed in the second delivery of the first over by debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

This was also the Mumbai Indians’ skipper, first ever zero-dismissal since the ODI duck against England since July 2022. As a full-time skipper, this was the first time, he was sent back to the pavilion for a duck. He currently occupies the 6th position in most ODI ducks.

After captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy hit half-centuries before the lower-order batters stepped up in carrying Bangladesh to 265/8, Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 2-32 on debut before the four-man spin attack relied on turn and bounce from the pitch to apply the choke on India.

Though Gill hit eight fours and five sixes in a masterful knock, and Axar Patel made a quick 42 off 34 balls at the fag end, it was not enough as India were bowled out for 259 in 49.5 overs, with Mustafizur Rahman taking three wickets as Bangladesh signed off from the competition on a high.

Earlier, at 59/4, Bangladesh were in tatters. Shakib stepped up with his calculative play to top-score with 80 and shared a 101-run partnership with Hridoy, who made a lovely 54.

The lower-order of Nasum, Mahedi and Tanzim were impressive in hitting 44, 29 not out and 14 not respectively against an Indian bowling line-up minus Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 265/8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towhid Hridoy 54; Shardul Thakur 3-65, Mohammed Shami 2-32) beat India 259 all out in 49.5 overs (Shubman Gill 121, Axar Patel 42; Mustafizur Rahman 3-50, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-32) by six runs.















