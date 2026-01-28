Home

Former India captain Rohit Sharma who guided India to secure the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title spoke to Jatin Sapru on JioHotstar’s ‘Captain Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap for the T20 World Cup,’ discussing the crucial balance Hardik Pandya provides with his all-round skills, Arshdeep Singh’s effectiveness with the new ball, and the challenges of accommodating both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy given the dew factor. Speaking on JioHotstar, Rohit Sharma has advised Kuldeep Yadav to refrain from appealing on every delivery and instead trust the wicketkeeper’s judgement when it comes to reviews “My one simple advice to Kuldeep is to just bowl quietly and go back to his mark. You can’t appeal on every ball. This is basic. I keep saying it, but it still happens often. Even after telling him many times, he appeals at every chance. You have to use your head. Where did the ball hit? Just because it touches the pad, it doesn’t mean it’s out every time. This isn’t gully cricket. I get he is enthusiastic, but think of the team first. Each team only gets two DRS reviews. If I was the keeper, I could see where the ball pitched and if it was hitting, I could tell the bowler. But from covers or slip, you don’t know the angle. You have to listen to what the keeper and bowler say. That’s why when there’s a review off Kuldeep’s bowling, I don’t look at him, I look at the keeper to decide.”Rohit also reflected on the importance of Hardik Pandya’s dual role as a finisher and bowler providing crucial balance to the Indian team“Whenever Hardik Pandya is in the team, his role is huge. He bats and bowls very consistently. His batting is crucial when the team is stuck. If we have a score of 160 on the board in 15-16 overs and Hardik is batting, then he’s the one who can help the team reach 210-220 from there or if we are 50 for 4, he has to build the innings.” “Batting in the middle order at 5, 6, or 7 is very tough. That is why Hardik’s role is critical in any format. We know his bowling. He bowls in key phases, with the new ball, in the middle and in the death as well. His role is very important because he gives the team balance, letting us play six bowlers and keep our batting deep.”Rohit also spoke about Arshdeep Singh’s effectiveness with the new ball and at the death, “It is a big positive to have both, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, together because they always attack for wickets. Arshdeep’s biggest strength is swinging the new ball and taking early wickets. He mainly bowls with the new ball and at the death. Starting and finishing are the most important phases, and he is strong in both. With the new ball, he swings it to get left-handers caught in the slips and targets the pads of right-handers. He has also started taking the ball away from right-handers. These skills are key for a new-ball bowler. He always tries to take wickets, which is why he bowls the first over. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, he did a great job. I still remember he dismissed Quinton de Kock when he was set and batting well. In the 19th over, he gave away just two or three runs, which built pressure on the South Africans. That is his game, bowling with the new ball and at the death, and he will play a key role for India in the 2026 T20 World Cup.”Rohit on the challenge of accommodating both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy in the playing XI, “The biggest challenge for Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Coach Gautam Gambhir will be how to play both, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy together. If you want that combination, you can only do it if you play with two seamers, which is a big challenge. But honestly, I would be tempted to play both, Varun and Kuldeep, because they are wicket-takers and batters struggle to read them. I would surely pick them. Looking at conditions in India, like in this New Zealand series, there is a lot of dew.” “In February and March, dew will be heavy across most parts as winter ends. Even in Mumbai, which doesn’t get cold, there’s still dew. I’d say 90-95% of grounds in India have dew. That’s the challenge. What do the Coach and Captain think? Are they comfortable with three spinners? Then they can play spin, but there’s no fixed rule. Then you have to drop a pacer, which may not be right. It depends on the team leaders thinking.”