Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Must Be Kicking Themselves, Says Ravi Shastri

Both Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara got out to unnecessary shots on Day 4 of the WTC final while chasing 444 set by Australia.

Rohit Sharma leaves the field after getting out on Day 4. (Image: Twitter)

London: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri once again came hard on the Indian batters especially Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter played an unnecessary ramp shot on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia to get out, at a time when the country needed him the most.

Coming in at No.3 after the controversial departure of Shubman Gill, Pujara was key to India’s chase of 444 in the fourth innings. But instead, the right-hander, who was coming in after loads of runs in County Championship, tried an uncharacteristic shot against Pat Cummins to give a simple catch to Alex Carey behind the stumps after getting set.

“Never expected that shot from Pujara…that is get-out shot and he is back in the hut. It’s not the scoreboard pressure but poor shot selection,” said an angry Shastri, who is also an expert in the game.

Not just Pujara, Rohit Sharma too tried to sweep Nathan Lyon which wasn’t on and was adjuged LBW. The India captain could have played that delivery with a straight bat. Shastri felt both Rohit and Pujara would be kicking themselves for the ways they got out.

“Rohit and Pujara must be kicking themselves for the shots they played,” added the former India all-rounder. With 280 more runs to win on the final day, the first session will be crucuial for India in their chase.

India reached 164/3 at stumps on fourth day in pursuit of a huge 444-run target with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 44 and 20 respectively. “Weathering the storm in the first session will be the key tomorrow. That is where the sting, if all, will be (on the pitch),” he said.










