Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle as Openers, MS Dhoni to Lead – ChatGPT’s All-Time Best IPL XI

IPL 2023: It is no surprise that Mr. IPL Suresh Raina finds a spot at No.4. Regarded as one of the best T20 cricketers of the generation, AB de Villiers gets slotted in at No. 5.

Mumbai: With a day to go for the start of the biggest T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League, we have the all-time best XI of the league as per ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI, that throws answers to every question and is considered to be near-accurate. As per ChatGPT, Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle would open with Virat Kohli at No. 3. It is no surprise that Mr. IPL Suresh Raina finds a spot at No.4. Regarded as one of the best T20 cricketers of the generation, AB de Villiers gets slotted in at No. 5.

MS Dhoni, who is the captain and the wicketkeeper-batter of the all-time XI, will come in at the backend at No 6. It is surprising to see that Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja do not find a spot at No.7. Former CSK star Dwayne Bravo is at No. 7. Sunil Narine is picked as the lone specialist spinner, he can also chip in with the bat. The pace battery features, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

ChatGPT’s Best All-Time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Meanwhile, Chennai locks horns with defending champions in the IPL 2023 opener at Ahmedabad. It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest. The focus would be on the two captains – MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Interesting to see who comes up on top tomorrow. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.











